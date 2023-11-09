Commerce Bank Trims Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,052 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.10% of Garmin worth $19,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $4,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $116.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.