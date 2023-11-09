Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Price Performance

Community Financial stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $41.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Community Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 96.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

