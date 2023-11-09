Compound (COMP) Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $423.47 million and $62.31 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $53.48 or 0.00144695 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00039488 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002801 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,917,975 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,917,969.81762207 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.26657207 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 420 active market(s) with $56,719,445.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.