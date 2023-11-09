Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $97,675,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $80,728,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $175.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRL. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

