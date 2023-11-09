Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

