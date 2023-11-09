Contrasting ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI)

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

T Stamp has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares T Stamp and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp -439.18% -826.50% -168.53% ImageWare Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.8% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of T Stamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for T Stamp and ImageWare Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

T Stamp presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.47%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T Stamp and ImageWare Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $5.39 million 2.23 -$12.09 million N/A N/A ImageWare Systems $3.47 million 0.00 $9.28 million N/A N/A

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than T Stamp.

Summary

ImageWare Systems beats T Stamp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. operates as a biometric solution provider in the United States and internationally. It offers Imageware Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication. The company also provides Imageware Proof that enables an entity to prove user identity from their biometrics, government issued ID, and credit bureau data; Imageware Capture that enables the capture of biographic and biometric details, such as face, fingerprint, palm print, and iris, as well as scars, marks, and tattoos; Imageware Identify, which enables a user to identify others from their biometrics; and Imageware Investigate that enables an officer to create digital lineups. In addition, it offers Imageware Credential that enables a user to design, build, and print badges for access control systems, which includes tickets, smart badges, wristbands, personal identity verification cards, and others; Imageware Digital ID, a decentralized identity service that enables self-sovereign identity underpinned by blockchain technology tied to biometrics; and Imageware Authenticate, which enables users to leverage multimodal biometrics hosted in a central server or cloud to log in to services and applications from a device. Further, the company provides Law Enforcement 2.0 solution which enables state, local, and federal agencies to capture, archive, search, retrieve, and share digital images, fingerprints, and other biometrics, as well as criminal history records on a stand-alone, networked, wireless or browser-based platform. It serves airports and seaports, education, financial, government, healthcare, and law enforcement industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

