Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.22. 63,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 402,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $884.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 33.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

