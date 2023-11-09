Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Coty updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-$0.47 EPS.

Coty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

