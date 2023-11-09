Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 1.86%. Coupang’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Coupang Trading Down 9.9 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.38. Coupang has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coupang by 140.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 111.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 27.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 75.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

