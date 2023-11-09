Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0853 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $18.85 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00037008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011716 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002892 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

