CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVI stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVI

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,571,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,571,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $5,246,524.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,388,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379,033 shares of company stock valued at $154,031,842. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.