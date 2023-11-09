CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Director Buys $140,940.00 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

