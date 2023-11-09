CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in CVS Health by 54.2% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

