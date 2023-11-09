CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 617,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,745,665. The stock has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.