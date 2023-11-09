Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,275,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,896,954.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, October 9th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $106,600.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $136,600.00.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 88.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

