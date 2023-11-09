David S. Regnery Sells 17,585 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TT stock opened at $221.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $222.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

