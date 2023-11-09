DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 68.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. DaVita updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-1.79 EPS.

DaVita Stock Up 5.9 %

DaVita stock opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. DaVita has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,411,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

