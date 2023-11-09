DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79.

DaVita Stock Down 1.1 %

DVA stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.87. 435,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. DaVita has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $116.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 68.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on DaVita

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $997,127.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.