Deborah Wallis Robinson Purchases 5,000 Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.54 per share, with a total value of C$32,700.00.
Timbercreek Financial Price Performance
Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$8.66.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Analysts are going crazy for this one-month-old stock
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Buying the dip in high-yield Gilead Sciences
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.