Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.27

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.27 and last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 289195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

