Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 10th.
Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DRMA opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.
Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
