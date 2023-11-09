Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 145.4% per year over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,439. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

