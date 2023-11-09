Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $87,241,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $47,118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,487,000 after purchasing an additional 179,136 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $234.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.