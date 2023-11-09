Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Smith-Midland worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMID. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,120,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 51,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smith-Midland by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMID stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.19. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Smith-Midland ( NASDAQ:SMID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

