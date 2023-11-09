Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,891 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Brighthouse Financial worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,365,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 288,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $11,028,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

