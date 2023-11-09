Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New $41.54 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,535,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $205.84 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.97 and a 200 day moving average of $213.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

