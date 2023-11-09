Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,225 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

