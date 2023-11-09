Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,825 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,825 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

MDLZ opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

