Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$108.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.18 million. Digi International also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.41-0.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of DGII traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.37. 196,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,931. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. Digi International has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $123,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,344.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,955 shares of company stock valued at $710,847. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Digi International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,972 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 31.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 31.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

