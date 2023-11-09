Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIHP stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

