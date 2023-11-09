Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,046 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DUHP traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.18. 119,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,667. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

