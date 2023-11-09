Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 61448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,906 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

