DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,190,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 9,603,845 shares.The stock last traded at $3.32 and had previously closed at $3.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

Get DISH Network alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DISH Network

DISH Network Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 52.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 199,533 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 89.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.