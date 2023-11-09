Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

LON:DOM opened at GBX 339.80 ($4.19) on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 234.20 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,214.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.09.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

