Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
LON:DOM opened at GBX 339.80 ($4.19) on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 234.20 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,214.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.09.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
