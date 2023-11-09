Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Insider Tim Truels Hansen Sells 25,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 3.2 %

Dorian LPG stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $630,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 45.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

