Douglas Glenn Manner Sells 200,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$67,800.00.

Sintana Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Sintana Energy stock opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.03. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers an area of approximately 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

