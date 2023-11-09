Douglas Glenn Manner Sells 200,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Glenn Manner sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$67,800.00.
Sintana Energy Stock Down 1.5 %
Sintana Energy stock opened at C$0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.03. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
About Sintana Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sintana Energy
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why you can make Vertex Pharmaceuticals a buy on any pullback
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum: Another bounce from the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.