DraftKings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DraftKings in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year. The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lifted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

DraftKings stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 105,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $3,619,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,619,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,639 shares of company stock worth $17,484,730 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

