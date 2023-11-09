Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,063,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 2,621,964 shares.The stock last traded at $48.50 and had previously closed at $47.28.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.71, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $151,636.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,327.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,846,990 shares of company stock worth $456,902,846. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

