EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SATS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

SATS stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $893.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 699,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 139,930 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 341,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 139,890 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

