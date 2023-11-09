Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab stock opened at $176.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.90 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

