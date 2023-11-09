Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 180,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $232,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

