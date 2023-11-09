Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $49,998,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 698,280.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,085,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,942 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.