electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.64% from the stock’s current price.

electroCore Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. electroCore has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 202.57% and a negative return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

electroCore Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in electroCore by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.