Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 98.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 127,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,309. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 43.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $852.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.