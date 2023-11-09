Eltek (ELTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Eltek to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eltek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eltek Trading Up 1.3 %

ELTK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,964. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $62.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of -1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eltek in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eltek by 14,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eltek by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

