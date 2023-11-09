Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMR

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,801,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,339,000 after acquiring an additional 255,652 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,244,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,661,000 after acquiring an additional 298,434 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.