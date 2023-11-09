Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $15.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.5%.
Encore Wire Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.10. 4,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.96. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Encore Wire
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.