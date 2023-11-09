Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $15.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.5%.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.10. 4,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.96. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on WIRE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.