Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Up 14.9%

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) was up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.30 and last traded at C$6.47. Approximately 164,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 380,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.32.

Get Enerflex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Enerflex Trading Up 15.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$802.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.07.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of C$776.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$790.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.8453292 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.