Entera Bio (ENTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Entera Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entera Bio Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.85. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Featured Stories

