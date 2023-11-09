Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

